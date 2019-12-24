We Wish You a Merry Christmas was written by a Bristolian Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

The first documented arrangement of the song as we know it today was written in 1935 by Bristol choirmaster Arthur Sydney Warrell.

