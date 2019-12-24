Global  

Devon transgender, Ellis, sends 4,000 Christmas cards to LGBT+ people disowned by their families

Exeter Express and Echo Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Devon transgender, Ellis, sends 4,000 Christmas cards to LGBT+ people disowned by their families"People don’t really understand that people not getting Christmas cards is a symptom of a much larger rejection".
