Football stars sing Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
BBC pundits and Premier League stars, including Raheem Sterling and Benjamin Mendy, sing Mariah Carey's hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars Prepare For Christmas Day 2019 [Video]Stars Prepare For Christmas Day 2019

From the British Royal Family’s holiday cards to Mariah Carey lighting up the Empire State Building, ET Canada breaks down everything your favourite stars are doing in preparation for Christmas Day.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:53Published

Trends and Talkers: Christmas animals, Mariah Carey, Holiday lights and more [Video]Trends and Talkers: Christmas animals, Mariah Carey, Holiday lights and more

Trends and Talkers: Christmas time for zoo animals, Mariah Carey finally gets her #1, Holiday lights and more. Jason Dinant reports the trends on social media for this week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey Continues Christmas Celebration with Pop-Up Shop Visit!

The holiday festivities don’t stop for Mariah Carey! The 49-year-old singer stopped by her Mariah Christmas Pop-Up Shop at Shop Nation in New York City as she...
Just Jared

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Now A No. 1 Song

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You Is Now A No. 1 SongWatch VideoThe only thing Mariah Carey fans wanted for Christmas was a No. 1 hit — and they finally got it.  "Make my wish come true" The pop singer's...
Newsy

