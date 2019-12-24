NORAD's Santa sleigh tracker LIVE - when Santa will fly over Devon and Cornwall

James Shiflet Depending on which country they’re from, the kids may ask about Father Christmas, Papa Noel, Saint Nick or Santa Cl… https://t.co/dAFEXajnTY 16 minutes ago Denise Griffitts #ChristmasEve Official NORAD Santa Tracker Throughout the year, the US and Canadian organisation NORAD, monitors… https://t.co/KVVnp1GTBE 30 minutes ago Jim Tunney, Ed.D #ChristmasEve Official NORAD Santa Tracker Throughout the year, the US and Canadian organisation NORAD, monitors… https://t.co/977Lap47hw 30 minutes ago Diane Gibson-Gray #ChristmasEve Official NORAD Santa Tracker Throughout the year, the US and Canadian organisation NORAD, monitors… https://t.co/dwdTBtH6P1 30 minutes ago sarmientonorwina RT @_RandomTweeter_: Follow Santa's sleigh with NORAD's Santa Tracker (LIVE) | USA TODAY https://t.co/wfzU5pzoRy via @YouTube 33 minutes ago jeffmetcalfe RT @azcentral: Follow along with Santa and his sleigh on NORAD's Santa Tracker as he delivers presents around the world. https://t.co/Qtx08… 37 minutes ago azcentral Follow along with Santa and his sleigh on NORAD's Santa Tracker as he delivers presents around the world. https://t.co/Qtx08d6O7A 38 minutes ago אדם אקראי Follow Santa's sleigh with NORAD's Santa Tracker (LIVE) | USA TODAY https://t.co/wfzU5pzoRy via @YouTube 42 minutes ago