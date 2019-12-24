Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to spend Christmas on Caribbean island where it’s illegal to be gay
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () UK prime minister Boris Johnson will spend his Christmas holiday on a Caribbean island where being LGBT+ is illegal. Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are expected to spend Christmas Day in 10 Downing Street before flying to the island of Mustique, the Evening Standard reports. Mustique, just south of St Vincent...
Boris Johnson has faced fresh criticism for not visiting flood-hit areas after it emerged that he is not expected to travel to stricken areas over Christmas. Independent Also reported by •Reuters •IndiaTimes •Eurasia Review
