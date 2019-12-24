Global  

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to spend Christmas on Caribbean island where it’s illegal to be gay

PinkNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
UK prime minister Boris Johnson will spend his Christmas holiday on a Caribbean island where being LGBT+ is illegal. Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are expected to spend Christmas Day in 10 Downing Street before flying to the island of Mustique, the Evening Standard reports. Mustique, just south of St Vincent...
News video: Boris Johnson praises NHS staff working over Christmas

Boris Johnson praises NHS staff working over Christmas 02:18

 Boris Johnson has paid tribute to NHS staff and other public servants working through the holidays in his annual Christmas message.

UK PM Johnson shares his Christmas message [Video]UK PM Johnson shares his Christmas message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson singled out NHS, the police and military staff for praise in his Christmas message, released on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Boris Johnson dishes up pre-Christmas meals for British troops [Video]Boris Johnson dishes up pre-Christmas meals for British troops

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson swapped politics for an apron to serve up some pre-Christmas meals for British troops in Estonia on Saturday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published


PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Caribbean island of Mustique

PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Caribbean island of MustiquePrime Minister Boris Johnson is set to jet off to the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean with girlfriend Carrie Symonds for some winter sun. The Times...
WorldNews

Boris Johnson criticised for not visiting flood-hit areas before jetting off to Caribbean

Boris Johnson has faced fresh criticism for not visiting flood-hit areas after it emerged that he is not expected to travel to stricken areas over Christmas.
Independent Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesEurasia Review

Oldstanman

Stan Smith RT @TrumanKelly: While Jeremy Corbyn visits a homeless centre on Christmas Day, Johnson jets off in a private plane to a private island in… 4 seconds ago

Anna231A

Dr Anne #LabourSocialist RT @JuneSim63: 🎄A community centre in Derby appeals for clothes & a cot for a local family sleeping on a floor with no food. 🎄A homeless wo… 5 seconds ago

Andym6769

Andym RT @BrexitBetrayed: Boris Johnson to spend New Year with girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Caribbean Island https://t.co/ZSj4R46qfq 5 seconds ago

JessicaHol

Jessica Hollinghurst RT @carolecadwalla: Oh. So the supreme leader of the People's Government is heading to the People's Private Island of Mustique for Xmas? Th… 12 seconds ago

RichPossibility

Rich Hadley RT @PinkNews: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to spend Christmas on Caribbean island where it’s illegal to be gay https://t.co/pR1UpbrzXo 1 minute ago

