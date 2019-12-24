Global  

Family of three die in Costa del Sol hotel pool tragedy on Christmas Eve

Wales Online Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Family of three die in Costa del Sol hotel pool tragedy on Christmas EveA nine-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 52-year-old man died in the incident at Club La Costa World in the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve
News video: A Christmas Eve Book Tradition

A Christmas Eve Book Tradition 06:40

 There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family. A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together. Carole Barrowman started a Christmas Eve book tradition with her family 30 years ago, and she joins us to discuss how...

Last-minute holiday shopping trends [Video]Last-minute holiday shopping trends

Some shoppers waited until Christmas Eve to purchase gifts for their friends and family.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:02Published

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three British family members die in Costa del Sol swimming pool

Three British family members die in Costa del Sol swimming poolThe three people died at the Club La Costa World on Christmas Eve.
Daily Record

Three family members 'drown' at Spanish resort

The relatives were found unresponsive in a pool, a hotel operator on the Costa del Sol says.
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersTamworth Herald

Tweets about this

2222Zeus

Morris Figueras A♠🥃🎗 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Three members of the same family who are reported to be British have died at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol 3 seconds ago

lanct22

BazP RT @Independent: Three members of British family found dead in Costa Del Sol swimming pool https://t.co/6rJe6TLQXP 51 seconds ago

roberto91

I’m Ron Burgundy? Three British family members 'drown' at Costa del Sol resort - BBC News https://t.co/RrNqaMVYlE 57 seconds ago

TheObs3rver

The Observer RT @Techlion5: Three members of same British family die in Costa del Sol https://t.co/mwVUD1WvMr via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

mtenewsuk

MTE News Three members of the same family who are reported to be British have died at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol 1 minute ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 Three members of British family die at Spanish resort https://t.co/uXyjqJmtw1 2 minutes ago

Techlion5

Techlion Three members of same British family die in Costa del Sol https://t.co/mwVUD1WvMr via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago

allofmcr

♥️ All Of MCR 🐝 RT @MENnewsdesk: Tragedy as three members of same British family die at Spanish holiday resort https://t.co/JS8ywBCOD9 3 minutes ago

