Justin Bieber announces first new album in five years

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Justin Bieber announces first new album in five yearsThe 25-year-old pop star unveiled the news to his 123 million Instagram followers on Christmas Eve.
News video: Justin Bieber Will Tour In Maryland In 2020

Justin Bieber Will Tour In Maryland In 2020 00:19

 The singer Tuesday announced a new single, album, docu-series and tour will be coming in the new year.

