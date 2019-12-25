Global  

Prince William's kiss for Prince Louis in new photo by Duchess of Cambridge

BBC News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A relaxed family photograph taken by the Duchess of Cambridge is released for Christmas.
News video: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 03:33

 A review of how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent 2019, from royal tours and events to birthday celebrations and charity patronages.

'Normal Girl' Kate Middleton May Prefer Jeans And Boots [Video]'Normal Girl' Kate Middleton May Prefer Jeans And Boots

Leave the custom gowns and priceless tiaras behind. A royal biographer says Duchess Kate may prefer jeans like the rest of us!

What the royal youngsters got up to in 2019 [Video]What the royal youngsters got up to in 2019

A look back at 2019 and what the youngest generation of the Windsor family has been up to. From Princess Charlotte being cheeky to crowds, George's love of football, and baby Archie conducting his..

Prince William celebrates Christmas Eve with kids in adorable photo clicked by Kate

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Prince William gave a warm Christmas kiss to his youngest child, 19-month-old son Prince Louis, in a photo clicked by none...
'Merry Christmas to all our followers': Prince Williams poses with kids in adorable Christmas snap taken by Kate Middleton

'Merry Christmas to all our followers': Prince Williams poses with kids in adorable Christmas snap taken by Kate MiddletonWhile Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was blasted as a photoshop fail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had much more luck sharing an adorable Christmas...
