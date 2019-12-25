The Hull petrol stations and newsagents open on Christmas Day

If it gets to December 25 and you have forgotten any essentials, a handful of newsagents and petrol stations are open on Christmas Day to bail you out.



Recent related videos from verified sources Limited hours at Red Rock and Sloan Hours will be limited at Red Rock Canyon and Sloan Canyon on Christmas Day. They will only be open from noon until 4:30 p.m. They will return to normal hours on Dec. 26. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16Published 5 days ago Hindu Family Inviting Lonely Locals To Their Shop On Christmas Day Every year on Christmas Day, Shashi and Pallu Patel open the doors of their newsagents to locals who would otherwise be spending the day alone. The couple aren’t obliged to open the shop on 25.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:52Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Meet the Hull people who will be spending Christmas Day at work Christmas Day is a time many people will spend with their families - but plenty of people will actually be at work

Hull Daily Mail 2 hours ago



Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, which is also the third day of Hanukkah. Some transit service in the area also has reduced service on...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this