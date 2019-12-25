Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pensioner claiming disability benefits carried 25kg bags of bird seed, jury told

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pensioner claiming disability benefits carried 25kg bags of bird seed, jury toldGraham Branfield, 76, denied fraudulently claiming a little less than £90,000 in benefits, but a jury at Bristol Crown Court convicted him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man claiming disability benefits from DWP carried 20kg bags of bird seed, jury told

Man claiming disability benefits from DWP carried 20kg bags of bird seed, jury toldGraham Branfield said he had mobility issues, but was also seen regularly walking his dog
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.