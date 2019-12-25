Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Are you working on Christmas Day? Share your pictures here

Hereford Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
POSTMAN Malcolm Hince still has a smile on his face... despite the Christmas increase in his workload!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Adele Christmas Party pictures have started a debate over body image

Adele Christmas Party pictures have started a debate over body image 00:43

 Adele’s Christmas look has everyone talking.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Community Christmas Meal at Las Vegas Rescue Mission [Video]Community Christmas Meal at Las Vegas Rescue Mission

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is making sure everyone has a meal. The nonprofit held its annual Community Christmas Meal on Dec. 24. More than 60 volunteers were on hand to help feed those less..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA on Christmas Day 2019 - Full Basketball Schedule!

Basketball is the major U.S. professional sport that is played on Christmas Day and there will be many games to watch all-day long! While football is the big...
Just Jared

'I spent last Christmas Day in a coma with swine flu...' 'Medical miracle' Robert cheats death after NHS staff want to switch off life-support machine

'I spent last Christmas Day in a coma with swine flu...' 'Medical miracle' Robert cheats death after NHS staff want to switch off life-support machineTeenager Robert Brennan is looking forward to a quiet, family Christmas this year - after being rushed to hospital on Christmas Day last year
The Sentinel Stoke


Tweets about this

JackTurk

Paul Stoneman RT @HywelDdaHB: Staff working today and through the bank holidays – we salute you! Tag us in your Christmas Day selfies (with permissions t… 10 minutes ago

CDBeckett

Cherie Beckett RT @WeBMScientists: Merry Christmas / Seasons Greetings / Happy Holidays! A huge THANK YOU to all Biomedical Scientists (& the like) workin… 53 minutes ago

WeBMScientists

WeBMS Merry Christmas / Seasons Greetings / Happy Holidays! A huge THANK YOU to all Biomedical Scientists (& the like) wo… https://t.co/TZDGEel5JZ 54 minutes ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local Are you working on Christmas Day? Share your pictures here https://t.co/ZzJsq8vkEJ 1 hour ago

Barbara11560746

The king of pop Michael Jackson RT @MJInnocentUK: #MJI would like to share this Ultimate Christmas playlist courtesy of @SeanyKane via @Spotify, featuring @Jacksons, @Stev… 1 hour ago

Debbiejeannedb

DeborahJCB all RT @NHSMillion: Today is the start of our #MerryXmasNHS campaign! For the next week we'll post messages of thanks to all those NHS staff w… 5 hours ago

__sophialoren

soph💎 RT @NHSEngland: As we approach Christmas and New Year, we’d like to show our appreciation for staff at every level of our NHS who will be w… 5 hours ago

analisamendment

❄️🌲Lisa Johnson 🌟🦌 RT @susantran: Hey friends. If your kids 👶🏻👧🏻👦🏼👧🏻 are opening presents 🎁super early tomorrow morning please (pretty please)could you please… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.