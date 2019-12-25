Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service

BBC Local News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- The Royal Family will attend church a day after Prince Philip was discharged from hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach 00:59

 President Trump and the First Lady attended Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Philip Leaves Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas [Video]Prince Philip Leaves Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas

Business Insider reports Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been released from the hospital. The Queen's husband spent four nights there, and was treated for a pre-existing condition. It's believed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Reveals What Christmas Is Really Like with the Royal Family [Video]The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Reveals What Christmas Is Really Like with the Royal Family

Spending Christmas with the British Royal family sounds like it would be lavish and regal. But according to Mike Tindall, the Christmas affair at Sandringham is really like everyone else’s...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Might Make Their Christmas Walk Debut This Year!

Every year, the royal family does a public walk to the holiday church services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day....
Just Jared Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldE! Online

Royal Family's Christmas Day Meal Has Included a 'Corgi' Menu!

The Royal Family makes sure to take good care of all of its Christmas Day guests – including the four-legged ones! Darren McGrady, one of Queen Elizabeth...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jacobite51

David Jacobs RT @bmc875: Dear @bbcnews. Why is this the most important story in the UK. And why are we paying you to record her spending public money on… 2 minutes ago

JohnChum4

John Chum RT @BBCNews: Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service https://t.co/uIKASxG6y9 12 minutes ago

anothernumber4

another number This is not news. Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service https://t.co/UxQ1FGs4Op 16 minutes ago

zoomzoomjetson

jjetson RT @itvnews: Royal Family to attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham https://t.co/nEgj14mXe5 19 minutes ago

BBCLookEast

BBC Look East Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service https://t.co/Ajq7MeQw4T 23 minutes ago

BendyBill

Bill Hendy Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service . I really couldn’t care less. https://t.co/xgTdwqq6Od 25 minutes ago

cranage91608618

cranage #queen #PrincePhilip BBC News - Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service… https://t.co/kDZAX4yqMo 36 minutes ago

ArtsSuite

The Arts Suite BBC News - Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service https://t.co/Ns3GqzUDSf Always on duty 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.