Aldi turkey problems: Shoppers complain 'Christmas dinner is ruined' as turkeys 'go rancid and rotten'

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Aldi turkey problems: Shoppers complain 'Christmas dinner is ruined' as turkeys 'go rancid and rotten'Aldi customers have complained that turkeys they bought for Christmas Day have 'gone mouldy'.
News video: On Christmas Eve, hundreds queue for turkey and festive food in London

On Christmas Eve, hundreds queue for turkey and festive food in London 01:05

 Christmas Eve shoppers were queuing for turkey and other festive food in the upscale London suburb of Twickenham. The queue began around 7am, even before the doors to Sandy's, in Twickenham, opened at 8am. The queue outside Sandy's on King Street is something of a Christmas tradition, as...

