Merry Christmas from everyone at the Hereford Times

Merry Christmas from all of us here at the Hereford Times! 🎅

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trending: Royal Christmas Card Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card features the royal couple with baby Archie and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:26Published 21 hours ago Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:32Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this