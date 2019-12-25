Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family Christmas Day service

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family Christmas Day serviceThe family walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen 00:53

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message [Video]Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message

During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 07:47Published

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service [Video]The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the Christmas day service. Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Christmas Day church service

The Royal Family greet well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.
BBC News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte make Christmas debut as Philip, other royals absent

The royal family gathered for Christmas as usual at Sandringham, but there were some key members missing.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

sdavismay10

Sharon Davis RT @BBCNews: Prince George and Princess Charlotte meet crowds gathered outside the Sandringham Christmas Day service, as the Royal Family l… 12 seconds ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Christmas Day church service https://t.co/WCDa3zEUVo 31 seconds ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Christmas Day church service https://t.co/ZJM15pXFnf 31 seconds ago

makigirll

Maki🌻💙 RT @KensingtonRoyal: 🎄 Happy Christmas! This morning The Prince of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Ch… 32 seconds ago

GreatTammie

Tammie the Great RT @KensingtonRoyal: 🎄 Merry Christmas to all our followers! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte a… 33 seconds ago

Si_mlle

*･༓☾ᎷᏝᏝᏋᏕᎥᎷᎧᏁᏋ☽༓･* Kate Middleton takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join the Queen on Christmas Day outing - as it happene… https://t.co/g3VyQz5ZvT 39 seconds ago

Hollycarystella

Holly Jones RT @RoyalDickie: This new photograph released by @KensingtonRoyal was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year of Th… 41 seconds ago

KSA_cardiff

#النادي_الطلابي_التطوعي #كاردف RT @chrisshipitv: VIDEO: The Queen leaves church at Sandringham as Prince George and Princess Charlotte go to meet the Christmas morning cr… 46 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.