Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Racism in football: Reporting process is 'broken'

BBC News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Complaints about racism often become "one word against another", a coach says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep Guardiola Speaking About Racism In 2018 Shows How Little Has Changed In Last Year

Pep Guardiola Speaking About Racism In 2018 Shows How Little Has Changed In Last Year 01:01

 In 2018, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola explained his views on racism in football, saying it was not just a football problem but a societal one. 12 months on, nothing seems to have changed in regards to racism being prevalent in football.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Willian calls for more 'action' on racism [Video]Willian calls for more 'action' on racism

Chelsea winger Willian has called on football's governing bodies to take more action to combat racism following alleged abused towards Antonio Rudiger on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:26Published

Townsend: Football 'hasn't got a grip' on racism [Video]Townsend: Football 'hasn't got a grip' on racism

Troy Townsend, of anti-racism charity Kick It Out, said he is not shocked at the racism that occurred in yesterday's match against Tottenham and Chelsea. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Guardiola concerned racism in football will never be eradicated

Pep Guardiola fears racism will never be eradicated from football, though says clubs, players, managers and authorities must continue to fight the problem. The...
SoccerNews.com

Racism in football getting worse because fans are more stupid - Yaya Toure

Racism in football getting worse because fans are more stupid - Yaya ToureFormer Manchester City star Yaya Toure believes tackling racism is harder than ever because "fans are more stupid". The Ivorian has been a long-spoken critic of...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VerityWislocki

Verity Wislocki Football racism reporting process 'broken' https://t.co/dDzmqBuTNJ 24 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Racism in football: Reporting process is 'broken' - https://t.co/qCZJqRDmwe #GoogleAlerts 1 hour ago

ThinkSportNow

Thinking Sports Racism in football: Reporting process is 'broken' https://t.co/weOCqtYc3G 4 hours ago

MiiisterIaaaaan

Ian Edwards So given the choice of doing something about this or blocking me, guess what the North East Wales FA did ⁦@FAWales⁩… https://t.co/qGjKGnu1wD 5 hours ago

GadKhalsa

GAD Khalsa Sports RT @SRTRC_England: The football authorities must listen to grassroots football. #Racism in football: Reporting process is 'broken'. #ShowR… 6 hours ago

wembleyrules

jude RT @GedGrebby: #Racism in football: Reporting process is 'broken'. Good to see @Swharts6 feature in this @BBCSport news item. @theredcardwa… 9 hours ago

GedGrebby

Ged Grebby #Racism in football: Reporting process is 'broken'. Good to see @Swharts6 feature in this @BBCSport news item.… https://t.co/g5kziVvOR4 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.