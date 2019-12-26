Global  

Walsall student raises £6,000 for family

Express and Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A schoolgirl has won a community award for helping to raise £6,000 towards rebuilding a widow’s house destroyed in the recent earthquake in northern Pakistan.
