Gavin and Stacey viewers angry as Christmas special includes uncensored Fairytale of New York

Wales Online Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Gavin and Stacey viewers angry as Christmas special includes uncensored Fairytale of New YorkNessa and Uncle Bryn sang the Christmas classic Fairytale of New York in the Christmas special, which includes the use of the homophobic term 'f****t'
News video: Saluting Those Who Work On Christmas

Saluting Those Who Work On Christmas 02:00

 CBSN New York's Charlie Cooper takes a look at the people who have to work on Christmas while the majority of Americans take the day off.

Suspect Arrested After Good Samaritans Rescue Man Pushed Onto Harlem Subway Tracks [Video]Suspect Arrested After Good Samaritans Rescue Man Pushed Onto Harlem Subway Tracks

There was a Christmas Day scare on the subway when a man was shoved onto the tracks in Harlem. It took the goodwill of strangers to act fast and save his life.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:16Published

From Clarence Center to Center Stage: A Radio City Rockette from WNY [Video]From Clarence Center to Center Stage: A Radio City Rockette from WNY

An iconic Christmas tradition that kicks off the holiday season features one of our own this year.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:07Published


Gavin and Stacey star still grieving for mum as Christmas special returns

Gavin and Stacey star still grieving for mum as Christmas special returnsThe Gavin And Stacey actress, who will reprise her role as Pam Shipman in the sitcom's forthcoming Christmas special, said that she cries for her mother "all the...
Tamworth Herald

Gavin and Stacey viewers left fuming after uncensored homophobic lyric sung in Christmas episode

Gavin and Stacey viewers left fuming after uncensored homophobic lyric sung in Christmas episodeA performance of The Pogues version of the Fairytale of New York with a controversial lyric was performed by beloved characters Nessa and Bryn
Gloucestershire Echo

huckle_paul

Paul Huckle #Brexit #Britishindependence 🇬🇧🇺🇸 RT @JayneDWales: Get a f*cking grip you***snowflakes ❄️❄️🙄🙄 Gavin and Stacey viewers angry at homophobic slur in Christmas special ht… 1 minute ago

tegwenhaf1

tegwenhaf-indycymru RT @NoToHateInWales: Disgraceful error of judgement by the show's producers and the BBC hierarchy to allow the broadcast of that derogatory… 10 minutes ago

JayneDWales

LadyJBoomer🎄💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧💙🎄 Get a f*cking grip you***snowflakes ❄️❄️🙄🙄 Gavin and Stacey viewers angry at homophobic slur in Christmas spe… https://t.co/YcmyuVAo6j 11 minutes ago

Nataliee__

Natalie. It’s a fucking lyric ffs. They didn’t write the song. It was sung how it was meant to be sung. 🙄 #snowflakes https://t.co/9UadFoLKRT 21 minutes ago

Welshdellb0y

Michael Gavin and Stacey viewers angry at homophobic slur in Christmas special 🥳🥳 PATHETIC COMPLAINERS NOTHING BETTER TO DO… https://t.co/iDDXuYSoTd 1 hour ago

NoToHateInWales

FarRightWatchWales Disgraceful error of judgement by the show's producers and the BBC hierarchy to allow the broadcast of that derogat… https://t.co/Hd21ftiVXL 2 hours ago

RealDazzler

りかここしる弖 RT @WalesOnline: Gavin and Stacey viewers angry as Christmas special includes uncensored Fairytale of New York https://t.co/CvtU5Xb0Mv http… 2 hours ago

GeraldEvans95

Gerald Evans Gavin and Stacey viewers angry at homophobic slur in Christmas special https://t.co/5DSCyZDmon 2 hours ago

