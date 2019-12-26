Rochdale v Fleetwood Town
|
|
Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Live coverage of Thursday's League One game between Rochdale and Fleetwood Town.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Fleetwood Town v PortsmouthBBC Local News: Lancashire -- Live coverage of Saturday's FA Cup game between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth.
BBC Local News
Fleetwood Town v Bristol RoversBBC Local News: Lancashire -- Live coverage of Sunday's League One game between Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.
BBC Local News
You Might Like
Tweets about this