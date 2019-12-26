Gary Rhodes, Peter Sissons and all the celebrities to have died in 2019 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

From Clive James to Mike Thalassitis, these celebrities will be missed From Clive James to Mike Thalassitis, these celebrities will be missed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🍳 Egg 🍳 People we lost in 2019 pt4 Jacques Chirac French politician 86 Ric Ocasek singer & musician 75 Peter Sissons news r… https://t.co/EPRHR51vvS 5 days ago Theresa Clarke May they all rest in Peace https://t.co/dfzrKJ99Sf 6 days ago