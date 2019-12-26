Global  

Half Time With Hodges – Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Albion are deserving of their lead at Spurs as Adam Webster’s headed goal  from a Pascal Gross free kick put the Seagulls in front Good work from Equizial Schelotto won Albion the free kick from whicg the goal came in. Harry Kane did have the ball in the net for Spurs before Webster’s goal but VAR a...
