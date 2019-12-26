Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gogglebox returning for a Christmas special next week

The Argus Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
CHANNEL 4’s popular show Gogglebox will be back for another special Christmas episode.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britain's oldest Christmas fairy lights have been lit for the 50th consecutive year - without a single bulb ever being replaced [Video]Britain's oldest Christmas fairy lights have been lit for the 50th consecutive year - without a single bulb ever being replaced

Britain's oldest Christmas fairy lights have been lit for the 50TH consecutive year - without a single bulb ever being replaced. The lights were bought for just £3 from Woolworths by Vina Shaddick in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.