King George VI Chase: Clan Des Obeaux lands back-to-back victories

BBC Local News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Clan Des Obeaux lands victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton for the second year in a row.
King George VI Chase: Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux and Lostintranslation set to dominate

Top steeplechasers Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux and Lostintranslation look set to dominate jump racing's £250,000 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.
BBC Sport

King George VI Chase result: Clan Des Obeaux doubles up by retaining Boxing Day crown

Five-horse race did not lack any intrigue despite its low numbers as Paul Nicholls picked up his 11th victory in the prestigious race
Independent


