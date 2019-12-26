Global  

Top lawyer Jolyon Maugham 'killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono' as RPSCA launch probe

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Top lawyer Jolyon Maugham 'killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono' as RPSCA launch probeMr Maugham, founder of the Good Law Project, said on Twitter on Thursday morning: "Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat.
Prominent lawyer sparks backlash with tweet about 'killing fox with baseball bat'

RSPCA calls for people to report 'distressing incident' revealed by Jolyon Maugham
Independent

