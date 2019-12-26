Global  

Welsh Grand National 2019: Elegant Escape eyes title defence

BBC News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Colin Tizzard-trained Elegant Escape bids to become the first back-to-back winner of the Welsh Grand National in 30 years at Chepstow on Friday.
Elegant Escape set to defend his Coral Welsh Grand National crown

Elegant Escape set to defend his Coral Welsh Grand National crownThe 2018 winner will lead Colin Tizzard's bid at Chepstow on December 27 following the decision not to run Native River.
Wales Online

