RSPCA looks into lawyer Jolyon Maugham's claim he killed fox with baseball bat

BBC News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The charity says it is aware of Jolyon Maugham's "distressing" claim, which was posted on Twitter.
Prominent lawyer sparks backlash with tweet about 'killing fox with baseball bat'

RSPCA calls for people to report 'distressing incident' revealed by Jolyon Maugham
Independent

Top lawyer Jolyon Maugham 'killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono' as RPSCA launch probe

Top lawyer Jolyon Maugham 'killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono' as RPSCA launch probeMr Maugham, founder of the Good Law Project, said on Twitter on Thursday morning: "Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your...
Tamworth Herald

joolslouise1

Jools Louise 💞 RT @BBCNews: RSPCA looks into lawyer Jolyon Maugham's claim he killed fox with baseball bat https://t.co/Ivv1k6Mnrm 52 seconds ago

Bee42681881

Bee 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🐶 RT @hardy682: Meanwhile tens of thousands of animals die every day choking on their own blood gasping for air until the lights go out. #HA… 2 minutes ago

manverscnc

ATBC RT @AnthonyRastrick: RSPCA looks into lawyer Jolyon Maugham's claim he killed fox with baseball bat https://t.co/ZRY3HUivxv 3 minutes ago

hardy682

jack lad Meanwhile tens of thousands of animals die every day choking on their own blood gasping for air until the lights g… https://t.co/2xqizOUrNi 3 minutes ago

iamdjxbazz

𝐃𝐉𝐗𝐁𝐀𝐙𝐙 || 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 RSPCA looks into lawyer Jolyon Maugham’s claim he killed fox with baseball bat https://t.co/6lExnwZzhV https://t.co/MpFwIvX6ja 3 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels RSPCA looks into lawyer Jolyon Maugham’s claim he killed fox with baseball bat https://t.co/mye8UK92dD https://t.co/Kzk1p3aKDz 3 minutes ago

augusta_giulia

Augusta Giulia #FBPE RT @EatMyHalo: Just seen this, lovely stuff. Prat. RSPCA looks into lawyer Jolyon Maugham's claim he killed fox with baseball bat https://… 5 minutes ago

EatMyHalo

Halo-ho-ho Just seen this, lovely stuff. Prat. RSPCA looks into lawyer Jolyon Maugham's claim he killed fox with baseball bat https://t.co/F6Esaby043 6 minutes ago

