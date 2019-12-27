Global  

Average value of homes in the UK grew by £12 per day in 2019

Daily Record Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Average value of homes in the UK grew by £12 per day in 2019Scotland saw a faster house price growth than the average recorded across the UK over the past year.
