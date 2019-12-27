Man gunned down in front of his wife and son on Christmas Eve

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

It has been speculated that the 36-year-old was the brother of former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri. It has been speculated that the 36-year-old was the brother of former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named 00:41 A man who was shot dead in front of his family near their Battersea home on Christmas Eve has been named as Swedish national Flamur Beqiri. The 36-year-old was found with gunshot injuries shortly after 9pm on Tuesday. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the house on Battersea Church Road, in...