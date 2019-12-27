Global  

Man gunned down in front of his wife and son on Christmas Eve

Daily Record Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Man gunned down in front of his wife and son on Christmas EveIt has been speculated that the 36-year-old was the brother of former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named

Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named 00:41

 A man who was shot dead in front of his family near their Battersea home on Christmas Eve has been named as Swedish national Flamur Beqiri. The 36-year-old was found with gunshot injuries shortly after 9pm on Tuesday. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the house on Battersea Church Road, in...

Battersea shooting: Man shot dead in front of wife and child outside their home on Christmas Eve

Neighbours describe 'desperate' wife screaming for help
Independent

