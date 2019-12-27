Gwaith cynnal a chadw i amharu ar wasanaethau trên y de Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Mae'n golygu y bydd bron pawb yn ne Cymru'n gorfod teithio ar fysus yn lle'r trenau rhwng dydd Gwener a Dydd Calan. 👓 View full article

