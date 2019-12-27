You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Millions petition Netflix to remove film depicting a Gay Jesus Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of Christ’ Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published 4 days ago Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus. Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this dave potts RT @jamesdrodger: Fury over Netflix show portraying Jesus as gay man with 2million signing petition for its removal https://t.co/5bQqju64Vi 6 hours ago James Rodger Fury over Netflix show portraying Jesus as gay man with 2million signing petition for its removal https://t.co/5bQqju64Vi 6 hours ago