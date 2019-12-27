Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Giving up alcohol for 'dry January' could save you enough money for a holiday

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Giving up alcohol for 'dry January' could save you enough money for a holidayGiving up booze for a whole year could save enough for a week-long all-inclusive stay in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

January Detox Tips for When the Holidays Are Over [Video]January Detox Tips for When the Holidays Are Over

Once the holiday season starts to wind down, your body is probably craving some healthy food, more sleep and less alcohol. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:11Published

Doing ‘Dry January’ Can Improve Your Sleep [Video]Doing ‘Dry January’ Can Improve Your Sleep

After a full month of holiday parties that include a lot of drinking, your body is probably asking for a little detox. And if you’re thinking of doing ‘dry January’, your sleep will thank you...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mothers_for

Mother For Rehab Rehab How giving up alcohol for 'Dry January' could save money for holiday  https://t.co/KkCshWFOUQ via @MailOnline #dryjanuary 3 hours ago

ThisNakedMind

This Naked Mind Researchers found couples who give up booze for the month and beyond could save enough money to splash out on a var… https://t.co/eYJBO1U3kD 3 hours ago

nottslive

NottinghamshireLive Giving up booze for a whole year could save enough for a week-long all-inclusive stay in Montego Bay, Jamaica. https://t.co/SlwcVv3l3A 9 hours ago

isabobrinha

barbie quero ser atropelada RT @MarMystical: ♈️Aries Cont. long period of delays and setbacks that you have endured. Be careful of giving into illusory substances this… 2 days ago

MarMystical

MysticalMar♥️♦️♠️♣️ ♈️Aries Cont. long period of delays and setbacks that you have endured. Be careful of giving into illusory substanc… https://t.co/Z8WQiGSAYa 3 days ago

TobyLewis_SWBH

Toby Lewis RT @SkyNews: Taking part in Dry January and going on to abstain from alcohol for an entire year could save a couple enough money to go on h… 3 days ago

xHannahWilsonxx

Hannah Wilson ‘People giving up alcohol during dry January could save enough cash for a two-night stay in Amsterdam, a study has found’ 🇳🇱🌷 #Motivation 4 days ago

karaush

Aleksei Karaush RT @DailyMailUK: How giving up alcohol during 'Dry January' could save you enough money to go on holiday https://t.co/XnS0reSXzJ 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.