Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tributes to M1 crash victim Mona Maye as family prepares for funeral

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Tributes to M1 crash victim Mona Maye as family prepares for funeralThe funeral takes place in Co Tyrone today of grandmother Mona Maye, who was killed in a crash on the M1 earlier this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tributes paid as tragic Northern Ireland crash victim Mona Maye is laid to rest

Tributes paid as tragic Northern Ireland crash victim Mona Maye is laid to restA Co Tyrone grandmother who died tragically on the M1 was a woman of great faith, a priest at her funeral said.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.