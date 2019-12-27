Tributes to M1 crash victim Mona Maye as family prepares for funeral Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The funeral takes place in Co Tyrone today of grandmother Mona Maye, who was killed in a crash on the M1 earlier this week. The funeral takes place in Co Tyrone today of grandmother Mona Maye, who was killed in a crash on the M1 earlier this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Tributes paid as tragic Northern Ireland crash victim Mona Maye is laid to rest A Co Tyrone grandmother who died tragically on the M1 was a woman of great faith, a priest at her funeral said.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this