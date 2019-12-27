Global  

Trans activist who tirelessly campaigned against transphobia found murdered in Canada

PinkNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A trans woman and activist who tirelessly worked to battle transphobia was allegedly murdered last weekend in Canada and a suspect has been arrested. Julie Berman, 51, based in Toronto, had for years exerted energy in raising awareness of the rocketing rates of anti-trans violence across the city. She lit candles and...
