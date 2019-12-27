Global  

RSPCA investigates after lawyer Jolyon Maugham kills fox with baseball bat

BBC Local News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: London -- The charity says it is aware of Jolyon Maugham's "distressing" claim, which was posted on Twitter.
Top lawyer Jolyon Maugham 'killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono' as RPSCA launch probe

Top lawyer Jolyon Maugham 'killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono' as RPSCA launch probeMr Maugham, founder of the Good Law Project, said on Twitter on Thursday morning: "Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your...
Tamworth Herald

Prominent lawyer sparks backlash with tweet about 'killing fox with baseball bat'

RSPCA calls for people to report 'distressing incident' revealed by Jolyon Maugham
Independent


