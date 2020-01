Scots family post hilarious video pleading with Lewis Capaldi to play at wedding after singer pulls out

Tony Collins took to Facebook to appeal to Lewis Capaldi to play at his sister's wedding.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lewis Capaldi has no worries over second album Lewis Capaldi isn't fretting over the follow-up to his smash hit debut album as he plans to walk into the studio and fire out another string of hits. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 2 weeks ago Lewis Capaldi's second album nightmares Lewis Capaldi's second album nightmares The singer/songwriter's debut record 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' was a critical and commercial success so Lewis admitted it will be difficult to.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:06Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this The Daily Record Any chance @LewisCapaldi could help this family out? https://t.co/gMQjJ92mIZ 5 days ago