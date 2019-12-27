George Michael's sister dies on Christmas Day - exactly three years after he passed

Melanie Panayiotou passed away on Christmas Day - precisely three years after her superstar brother.

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies on Christmas Day, exactly three years since tragic death of her brother George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55 on the third anniversary of her brother’s death, police said. The hairdresser was found at her...

PinkNews 1 hour ago



