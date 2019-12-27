Global  

George Michael's sister dies on Christmas Day - exactly three years after he passed

Daily Record Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
George Michael's sister dies on Christmas Day - exactly three years after he passedIn a haunting coincidence, George had died at his own home three years to the day before Melanie Panayiotou passed away.
News video: George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death 01:05

 Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas day, the same day George was found dead in 2016.

George Michael's sister dies on the same day

Melanie Panayiotou passed away on Christmas Day - precisely three years after her superstar brother.
BBC News

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies on Christmas Day, exactly three years since tragic death of her brother

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55 on the third anniversary of her brother’s death, police said. The hairdresser was found at her...
PinkNews


