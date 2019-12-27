Global  

This White House official took a free trip to an anti-LGBT ‘hate group’ summit

PinkNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A White House official was given a free trip to attend a “religious liberty” summit created by an anti-LGBT+ “hate group”, according to a travel report released by the US government. The Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC) has designated the legal advocacy and training organisation Alliance Defending...
