Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar dies suddenly at home Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

He has been described as the dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. He has been described as the dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tributes paid to NI Game of Thrones extra Andrew Dunbar following sudden death Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of popular Northern Ireland Game of Thrones extra Andrew Dunbar.

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this