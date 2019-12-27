Global  

New year honours 2019: Sir Elton John, Sam Mendes and Olivia Newton-John recognised by Queen

Independent Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Music legend becomes 'Companion of Honour' – one of only 65 people granted special status at any one time
News video: Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England 00:32

 Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the...

Elton John & Olivia Newton-John Receive 2020 New Year Honours

  Sir Elton John and Dame Olivia Newton-John are among several stars to receive the New Year Honours for 2020, which were announced...
Billboard.com

British authorities accidentally publish addresses of honours recipients

The home addresses of more than 1000 people who received New Year honours were revealed, including singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.
The Age Also reported by •CBC.caPinkNewsIndependentReuters

