New year honours 2019: Sir Elton John, Sam Mendes and Olivia Newton-John recognised by Queen

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the...
The home addresses of more than 1000 people who received New Year honours were revealed, including singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John. The Age Also reported by •CBC.ca •PinkNews •Independent •Reuters
Tweets about this
ﾌｧ-子 RT @GettyVIP: Take a look at a few of the Famous Faces from Elton John to Olivia Newton-John that made the Queen’s New Year Honours List in… 7 minutes ago
Getty Images Entertainment Take a look at a few of the Famous Faces from Elton John to Olivia Newton-John that made the Queen’s New Year Honou… https://t.co/eKOYgU5BpQ 11 minutes ago
madison ✨ RT @RollingStone: Elton John, Olivia Newton-John and Queen drummer Roger Taylor were among those recognized by Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s… 36 minutes ago
Omi RT @SputnikInt: UK government accidentally shares home addresses of over 1,000 New Year Honours recipients including Elton John and Ben Sto… 52 minutes ago