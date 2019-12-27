Doctor who attended five Olympics and worked with Gloucester Rugby leads Gloucestershire's New Year's Honours list

Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list. British-born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John is made a dame for services to charity, cancer research...
A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconic droid character R2-D2. Film buff Ricky Butler, 65, has spent the last..