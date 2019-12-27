Global  

New Year Honours 2020: Newton-John and England cricketers on list

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Ben Stokes, Elton John and Nadiya Hussain are named alongside the Grease star on the New Year list.
News video: Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine

Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine 02:00

 English professional footballer Jill Scott receives an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Scott says that she was in Marks and Spencer when she received the call and initially thought she was being given a parking fine.

Parking Restrictions Starting In City Ahead Of Mummers Parade On New Year's Day [Video]Parking Restrictions Starting In City Ahead Of Mummers Parade On New Year's Day

A ban on parking on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England [Video]Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”..

Elton John & Olivia Newton-John Receive 2020 New Year Honours

  Sir Elton John and Dame Olivia Newton-John are among several stars to receive the New Year Honours for 2020, which were announced...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Wales OnlineReuters IndiaJerusalem PostNottingham Post

Cricket-England's World Cup winning cricketers named in New Year Honours list

Four England cricketers who helped the side win their first ever 50-over World Cup title in July have been recognised in the annual New Year Honours list, the...
Reuters India Also reported by •The AgeHereford TimesJerusalem PostNottingham Post

fu_cco

ﾌｧ-子 RT @GettyVIP: Take a look at a few of the Famous Faces from Elton John to Olivia Newton-John that made the Queen’s New Year Honours List in… 9 minutes ago

GettyVIP

Getty Images Entertainment Take a look at a few of the Famous Faces from Elton John to Olivia Newton-John that made the Queen’s New Year Honou… https://t.co/eKOYgU5BpQ 12 minutes ago

missiemadison

madison ✨ RT @RollingStone: Elton John, Olivia Newton-John and Queen drummer Roger Taylor were among those recognized by Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s… 38 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @KarenELotter: New Year Honours: Olivia Newton-John, Ben Stokes and Iain Duncan-Smith make the list https://t.co/VMktrenL9o https://t.co… 1 hour ago

KarenELotter

Karen Lotter New Year Honours: Olivia Newton-John, Ben Stokes and Iain Duncan-Smith make the list https://t.co/VMktrenL9o https://t.co/7kjbcOQ1lI 1 hour ago

timworld4

timworld New Year honours list 2020: Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame https://t.co/oAtYKbqTVa https://t.co/hnvsS20BXV 2 hours ago

angelwish38

Steph Mitchell RT @7NewsBrisbane: Film and music legend @olivianj has been made a dame in the Queen's New Year Honours list. The 71-year-old is being reco… 2 hours ago

MarieKateland

SoulSearcher my music name RT @7NewsPerth: Film and music legend @olivianj has been made a dame in the Queen's New Year Honours list. The 71-year-old is being recogni… 3 hours ago

