Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Talented Daisy Ridley is a real star

The Argus Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
HOW DO you finish a story that first started 42 years ago, that has won fans all over the world who now anxiously and eagerly await each precious instalment?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star [Video]Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star

"Star Wars" star John Boyega is being slammed after a crude comment he made. The comments are about the relationship between his character Finn and Rey played by Daisy Ridley. Boyega said on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness [Video]Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness

Daisy Ridley thinks it is "unusual" that she is so happy. The actress knows not everyone of her age can feel so content with their personal and professional lives, but admitted that can be "scary" as..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Tweets about this

rubixcuberemix

Riley B Kelly Marie Tran is not Rose. John Boyega is not Finn. Oscar Isaac is not Poe. Adam Driver is not Kylo Ren. Daisy R… https://t.co/eqXE2hHUMU 1 day ago

strange_charm_q

Strange Charm Q (Liked TROS so what ffs) Talented Daisy Ridley is a real star https://t.co/mtOnv2CptN 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.