HOW DO you finish a story that first started 42 years ago, that has won fans all over the world who now anxiously and eagerly await each precious instalment?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Boyega Makes Sexist Remark About Co-Star "Star Wars" star John Boyega is being slammed after a crude comment he made. The comments are about the relationship between his character Finn and Rey played by Daisy Ridley. Boyega said on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 17 hours ago Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness Daisy Ridley thinks it is "unusual" that she is so happy. The actress knows not everyone of her age can feel so content with their personal and professional lives, but admitted that can be "scary" as.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:13Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this Riley B Kelly Marie Tran is not Rose. John Boyega is not Finn. Oscar Isaac is not Poe. Adam Driver is not Kylo Ren. Daisy R… https://t.co/eqXE2hHUMU 1 day ago Strange Charm Q (Liked TROS so what ffs) Talented Daisy Ridley is a real star https://t.co/mtOnv2CptN 4 days ago