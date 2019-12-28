Global  

New Year Honours: Andrew RT Davies becomes a CBE

BBC Local News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Andrew RT Davies is recognised for his political and public service in the Queen's New Year Honours.
Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine

Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine 02:00

 English professional footballer Jill Scott receives an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Scott says that she was in Marks and Spencer when she received the call and initially thought she was being given a parking fine.

