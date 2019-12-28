Global  

Colin Weir: £161m Euromillions winner dies aged 71

BBC Local News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Mr Weir, who won the then-record jackpot along with his wife Chris in 2011, dies after a short illness.
News video: £161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness

£161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness 00:36

 The winner of one of the UK's biggest Euromillions jackpots has died after a short illness. Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million prize in 2011.

£161 million Euromillions jackpot winner Colin Weir dies following brief illness

Former TV cameraman Mr Weir and ex-wife Chris, of Largs, North Ayrshire, claimed the massive prize that was the UK's biggest win at the time in July 2011
Tamworth Herald

£161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71

Mr Weir, who won the then-record jackpot along with his wife Chris in 2011, dies after a short illness.
BBC News

