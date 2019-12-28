Global  

Hearts: Daniel Stendel brings a 'positive energy' - Craig Halkett

BBC News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Daniel Stendel is having a "positive" effect on Hearts, believes defender Craig Halkett, despite the new Tynecastle boss losing his first four games in charge.
Daniel Stendel: Hearts boss says his side need 'fight' for Edinburgh derby win

Hearts need "fight in every part of the pitch" in Boxing Day's Edinburgh derby to turn their miserable form around, says manager Daniel Stendel.
BBC News

Hearts: Glenn Whelan 'will not be in' again against Aberdeen - Daniel Stendel

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan will not return to the Hearts squad against Aberdeen despite Daniel Stendel's "most difficult moment".
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

