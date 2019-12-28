Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

First unwanted gift was returned at 7.02am on Christmas Day, but Brummies seemed happy with presents

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
First unwanted gift was returned at 7.02am on Christmas Day, but Brummies seemed happy with presentsFirst parcel was returned to a Collect+ store in the Wiltshire town of Salisbury at 7.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas Day feast at Catholic Charities

Christmas Day feast at Catholic Charities 02:24

 Catholic Charities will serve a Christmas feast to approximately 1,000 people today who might now have a Christmas dinner otherwise.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Met Office makes first official Christmas Day forecast for South West

Met Office makes first official Christmas Day forecast for South WestThis morning  with the first official short range forecast now taking in December 25, Christmas Day
North Devon Journal Also reported by •Just Jared JrHereford TimesSmartBriefThe Age

Enter To Win Your Own B-Ball Stunt-Heavy DUDE PERFET TRICK SHOTS: UNTOLD STORIES DVD Right Now

Enter To Win Your Own B-Ball Stunt-Heavy DUDE PERFET TRICK SHOTS: UNTOLD STORIES DVD Right NowThe Christmas presents unwrapping is officially over but whether you received the best gift of 2019 or the worst, SOHH’s here to give readers a chance to win...
SOHH


Tweets about this

krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @standardnews: First 'unwanted gift' returned on Christmas Day at 7.02am https://t.co/vMkJmFJ5d0 3 hours ago

standardnews

Evening Standard First 'unwanted gift' returned on Christmas Day at 7.02am https://t.co/vMkJmFJ5d0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.