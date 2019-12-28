Global  

Backlash over New Year's Honours List with Universal Credit founder and ex-CPS chief given awards

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Backlash over New Year's Honours List with Universal Credit founder and ex-CPS chief given awardsKnighthood for ex-Tory Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, who pioneered Universal Credit, and damehood for former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders have sparked controversy.
Land Rover's McGovern honoured with OBE

Design boss recognised "for services to automotive design" Professor Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer for Land Rover, has been recognised as an Officer...
Autocar

Iain Duncan Smith knighted in New Year's Honours despite fury at Tory welfare policies

Critics say ex-Tory leader's ennoblement 'beggars belief' after record on universal credit
Independent


