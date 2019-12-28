Global  

Kevin Hart admits he was ‘immature’ in handling the backlash against his historic homophobic tweets

PinkNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Up next in ‘Things nobody asked for, seriously, who actually asked for this?’ Kevin Hart was ready to tell all during his Netflix documentary which aired yesterday. In the comedian’s new six-part series, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, Hart got candid about the controversies which he has been caught...
News video: Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony 00:32

 Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well. Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay jokes he made and was told to apologize. According to the HuffPost, Hart refused to apologize and...

