Elton John wins highest accolade in Queen’s new year honours list

PinkNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Musician Elton John has bagged himself quite the Christmas gift – the highest acknowledgement in the new year honours list. Each year, the Queen enshrines an array of people by marking them as new members of orders of chivalry and awards them official honours across several categories, from activism to entertainment. John...
