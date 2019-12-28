Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Moment Katie Price's son Harvey asks for 'Daddy Dwight' in heartbreaking video

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Watch: Moment Katie Price's son Harvey asks for 'Daddy Dwight' in heartbreaking videoKatie took to Instagram to make the plea to former Aston Villa footballer Dwight Yorke.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Katie Price begs Dwight Yorke to see son Harvey

Katie Price begs Dwight Yorke to see son Harvey 00:59

 Katie Price is desperate for her ex Dwight Yorke to see their son Harvey.

Recent related news from verified sources

Katie Price begs Dwight Yorke to see son Harvey


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wigsplitta_SOA

SOA™ Dj - Wigsplitta Touching moment Katie Price's son Harvey asks for 'Daddy Dwight' https://t.co/pA7ILW60Bv 10 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Katie Price's son Harvey in heartbreaking video appeal to Dwight Yorke https://t.co/17qvnq3GVi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.